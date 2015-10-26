10 Things To Do in Milwaukee This Halloween

Halloween is one of those days where everyone seems to be out, whether to the bars, a house party or one of the many events Milwaukee has to offer. This year Halloween is on a Saturday so we have no excuse not to go out and enjoy the holiday. Here are 10 of the best local events to enjoy on Halloween this year.

1st Annual Halloween Bash

The Point

906 S. Barclay St.

This year brings the 1st Annual Halloween Bash at Walker’s Point’s newly established live music and event venue, The Point. You can expect DJs, a vodka bar, free champagne, free valet parking, and giveaways. The costume contest boasts an impressive $1500 cash prize for the winner. Tickets are $20 at the door, but you can buy them in advance for $15. Proceeds help benefit Aids Walk 2015 so you can be proud to party.

A Nightmare on Center St.

Company Brewing

735 E. Center St.

Presented by Company Brewing and Made in Milwaukee, A Nightmare On Center Street will be a mix of beer, music, food and costumes, so pretty much everything you’re looking for in a Halloween party. The costume contest will have a grand prize of $250 and be hosted by Lex Allen and MC Oneself. Live performers include WebsterX, Klassik and Soul Low. Company Brewing will provide a special food menu for the event that includes pulled pork sandwiches and poutine.

Halloween Trolley Bar Crawl

3rd Street and Third Ward

It seems like there is a bar crawl for every holiday, and Halloween is no exception. Mydrinkon is putting on a trolley bar crawl that goes through third street and the third ward this Halloween. Trolleys/buses will be making frequent pickups and drop offs from 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. and grouping two or more bars per neighborhood together. Tickets include three drink tickets, drink specials, no cover, trolley/transportation, costume contests and a grand prize of $1000. Participating bars are on their website. Tickets are still available, and there is even an Uber code to help you safely get there and back.

88Nine Radio Milwaukee Annual Halloween Bash

Turner Hall Ballroom

1034 N. 4th St.

The Milwaukee Halloween staple is back this year at Turner Hall. This year, Minneapolis’ Doomtree will be the headliner, with Lizzo and LMNOP also performing. The party at Turner Hall will last all night and will not disappoint. If your more into live music than costume contests this is your kind of party.

The Graveyard Returns

Ugly’s and The Loaded Slate

1125 N. Old World 3rd Street

This year brings the second annual “Graveyard” party at Third Street hotspots Ugly’s and The Loaded Slate. Billing itself as “Milwaukee’s largest and longest Halloween party,” The Graveyard features almost 20,000 square ft. of Halloween action. Look forward to four different rooms of music, a guided haunted tour and eight of Milwaukee’s best DJs. 97.3 NOW’s Brett Andrews will be hosting the costume contest with categories including best costume, best couple’s costume and best group costume. If EDM and energy are your thing you’ll want to be at The Graveyard this Halloween.

Halloween Costume Party

The Garden

725 N. Milwaukee St.

The Garden, a SURG banquet hall, will host a costume party this year at their new Milwaukee street location. DJ Scott Sloan will be taking care of the tunes for the evening and there will be prizes for the best costumes, all while classic horror movies play in the background. Admission is free, but tickets are limited with only a small number of tickets available at the door. VIP tables and bottle service is also available.

Brady Street Halloween Bash & Costume Contest

Brady Street

This year Brady Street will be the site of a street-wide costume contest. The Nomad will host live music from The Enablers at 9 p.m. There will also be prizes, giveaways and drink specials. Twelve bars will host a costume contest, and the winners will compete for the grand prize of $1000 at Casablanca. Even if you don’t want to participate in the contest you can still enjoy $3 Bud Light and $4 Guinness, and that’s something we can all enjoy.

Standup Spooktacular

ComedySportz Milwaukee

420 S. 1st St.

Are you more of a comedy person than a horror fan? ComedySportz has you covered with their Standup Spooktacular. The event is presented by Mojo Dojo Comedy and features comedians Sam Barone, Josh Ballew and Phil Davidson, among many more. The comedians will be in costume and will be performing in character. Tickets are available at the door for $10.

The Hill Has Eyes

7900 W. Crystal Drive, Franklin

What would Halloween be without going to a haunted house? The most well known haunt in the area is The Hill Has Eyes. Located in Franklin, you will be led through multiple areas that will be sure to scare you. Tickets start at $34 on Halloween and the haunt is open from 6-11 p.m. I would recommend hitting the haunt then heading out on the town.

Halloween Retro Dance Party & Costume Contest

Mad Planet

533 E. Center St.

Riverwest’s favorite dance club is hosting its annual Halloween dance party and costume contest. The cost is $10 at the door, but you can make that back with a first place prize of $150 in the costume contest. This event is on Friday the 30th, but we couldn’t leave this famous Halloween party off of the list. Let this party be the lead up to the big day.