102.9 The HOG’s Hosting Valentine’s Day Baconfest

Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming back to Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine’s Day?

This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February 14 (you know, Valentine’s Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and promises to be bigger, bolder and baconier than ever before. Festival attendees can delight in bacon-inspired creations from Milwaukee's best chefs, cooking demos and a never-ending supply of, you guessed it, bacon.

Patrick Cudahy, the presenting sponsor, will be sampling their Original, still smoked in Cudahy, Sweet Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, All-Natural Sweet Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon and Thick Sliced Double Smoked Bacon.

While you’re there don’t forget to stop at the photo booth, where you and your friends can share your love of bacon on social media. Everyone who stops by the Patrick Cudahy display will also be treated to bacon-inspired recipe cards, bacon hats and coupons.

Watch a recap of last year's Baconfest.

More information here.