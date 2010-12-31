12 Hour Shift

Fuego (430 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee) is throwing a New Year's party starting at 9pm on December 31, 2010 going until 9am on January 1, 2011. Enjoy FREE Mexican Food all night compliments of Ruben's Catering. There will be an open bar on all drinks until 10:30pm, $3 Coronas & $5 Grey Goose/Patron cocktails until 11pm and 2-4-1 Miller products until midnight. Plus, $4 Bombs & Shots of "whatever. In addition to the drink specials, there will be a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight for everyone.

Music will be provided by A-List's Best Club DJ: DJ Palistine. There will also be 3 different VIP Packages available.