Here's the 2013 Point Fish Fry & A Flick Schedule

Now in its fifth year, the free fall film series Point Fish Fry and A Flick rolled out its 2013 schedule this week. Once again the event will screen a lineup of family-unfriendly cult movies outside of the Discovery World in conjunction with a Bartolotta fish fry and a fleet of local food trucks and food carts. Before each screening, Point Brewery will offer free tastings of its Ciderboys beer. This year's lineup features three of last year's most memorable blockbusters:

Aug. 30 - The Avengers

Sept. 6 - Ted

Sept. 13 - Django Unchained

The fish hits the fryer at 5 p.m.; the screenings begin at dusk.