The 2016 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show Rides Into Town

The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show returns to The Wisconsin Center tomorrow. The newest sedans, SUV’s, crossovers and sports cars from over 30 manufacturers will be on display to the public.

Attendees will get the chance to test-drive over 40 vehicles from Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, FIAT, Toyota, Mazda, KIA, and Chevrolet.

New to the auto show is the Luxury Zone, featuring a collection of high-end vehicles from Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and more. For the aspirational ones among us you can use this as a chance to pick your dream car.

The Kids Test Drive gives the youngsters a chance to get behind the wheel of brand new cars.

At the end of the auto show experience, all attendees are invited to share a photo of their favorite cars on Instagram or Twitter using #MKEAutoShow for the chance to win a $100 Visa gift card.

The Auto Show will be open to the public Saturday, February 20 through Sunday, February 28 at the Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.). Show hours are Saturdays 10am to 10pm, Sundays 10am to 6pm, Monday - Thursday 3pm to 9pm, and Friday 1pm to 9pm.

Admission is $12 for adults (13 and over), $9 for senior citizens (62 and older, valid Monday-Thursday only), and $5 for children ages 7-12. Children 6 and under are admitted free. Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Family Days, Saturday and Sunday, February 20 and 21.

All attendees will receive a FREE one-year subscription to Motor Trend Magazine with each online ticket order or box office purchase, sponsored by ADAMM.

Attendees may purchase e-tickets here to save $1 on adult admission and avoid waiting in box office lines.