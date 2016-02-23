2016 Milwaukee Film Festival Call for Entries Now Open

Milwaukee Film is now accepting entries for the 8th annual Milwaukee Film Festival, Sept. 22 ­ Oct. 6, 2016. Works of all genres, forms, and lengths will be considered. The deadline for all entries is Wednesday, June 8.

This marks the fifth year of the festival offering free submission for all films and, for the second consecutive year, Milwaukee Film will offer to pay for all work that is screened in the festival.

Milwaukee Film’s Artistic and Executive Director Jonathan Jackson said, “In the film festival world, it’s surprisingly rare to pay the filmmakers whose work you screen. We’re excited to take a stand for filmmakers. Could you imagine major theater, ballet, or orchestra companies not paying the artists who perform in their shows?”

“The Milwaukee Film Festival dedicates tremendous resources to artist sustainability. They have no submission fee, they pay for the content, and they travel and house the artists. They even provide a place they can have meals together each day. It's one of the most supportive festivals in the country!” said Emily Best, founder and CEO of Seed&Spark, a nationally recognized platform for filmmakers to grow their audiences at every stage.

The Milwaukee Film Festival offers additional support to filmmakers in the form of cash awards. New in 2016, a $5,000 cash award will be given to the best music video in The Milwaukee Music Video Show. Half of this award will be given to the video’s director while the other half will be given to the featured musical act. The following juried cash awards will also be presented, with additional possible awards to be announced prior to the festival:

Herzfeld Competition Award ($10,000)

Cream City Cinema Jury Award ($5,000)

Documentary Jury Award ($5,000)

Shorter is Better Award ($1,000)

Kids Choice Short Film Award ($1,000)