2016 Traveling Beer Garden Schedule Released

It may be hard to imagine sitting outside with a beer in hand during this Wisconsin winter weather, but Milwaukee’s Traveling Beer Garden just announced their 2016 tour schedule to help you imagine a warmer place.

With two consecutively running legs of the tour, Roll Out the Barrel and Pass Me a Pint, the tour will begin on May 18 and end Sept. 16, spanning the entire summer plus some.

Roll Out the Barrel Tour:

May 18 – June 12

Root River Pkwy near Whitnall Park

June 15 – July 10

Grant Park

July 13 – Aug 7

Greenfield Park

Aug 10 – Sept 16

Root River Pkwy near Whitnall Park

Pass Me a Pint Tour:

May 18 – May 30

Juneau Park

June 1 – June 12

Kletzsch Park

June 15 – June 26

Froemming Park

June 29 – July 10

Holler Park

July 13 – July 24

Red Arrow Park

July 27 – Aug 7

Hales Corners Park

Aug 10 – Aug 21

Brown Deer Park

Aug 24 – Sept

Doctors Park

You can celebrate the kick-off of each stop on opening day with the ceremonial keg tapping. This includes live local music and free beer and root beer while it lasts. Count me in.