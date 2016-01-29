2016 Traveling Beer Garden Schedule Released

It may be hard to imagine sitting outside with a beer in hand during this Wisconsin winter weather, but Milwaukee’s Traveling Beer Garden just announced their 2016 tour schedule to help you imagine a warmer place.
With two consecutively running legs of the tour, Roll Out the Barrel and Pass Me a Pint, the tour will begin on May 18 and end Sept. 16, spanning the entire summer plus some.
Roll Out the Barrel Tour:
May 18 – June 12
Root River Pkwy near Whitnall Park
June 15 – July 10
Grant Park
July 13 – Aug 7
Greenfield Park
Aug 10 – Sept 16
Root River Pkwy near Whitnall Park
Pass Me a Pint Tour:
May 18 – May 30
Juneau Park
June 1 – June 12
Kletzsch Park
June 15 – June 26
Froemming Park
June 29 – July 10
Holler Park
July 13 – July 24
Red Arrow Park
July 27 – Aug 7
Hales Corners Park
Aug 10 – Aug 21
Brown Deer Park
Aug 24 – Sept
Doctors Park
You can celebrate the kick-off of each stop on opening day with the ceremonial keg tapping. This includes live local music and free beer and root beer while it lasts. Count me in.