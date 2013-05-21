Here Are the 32 Organizations the Milwaukee Arts Board Approved for Grants This Year

The Milwaukee Arts Board approved grants for 32 non-profit arts and culture organizations at its May 14 meeting, awarding grants totaling $157,500. According to alderman Michael Murphy, who chairs the board, 45 organizations applied for grants this year. An awards reception will follow the Milwaukee Arts Board's next meeting at the United Community, 1028 S. 9th St., beginning at approximately 5 p.m.

Below is the complete list of organizations that will receive grants.

• Alverno College

• Artists Working in Education

• Arts at Large

• Artworks for Milwaukee

• Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre

• DanceCircus

• Danceworks

• Early Music Now

• Express Yourself Milwaukee

• First Stage

• Haggerty Museum of Art

• In Tandem Theatre

• Latino Arts

• Milwaukee Art Museum

• Milwaukee Children’s Choir

• Milwaukee Film

• Milwaukee Public Theatre

• Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

• Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

• Milwaukee Youth Theatre

• Optimist Theatre

• PianoArts of Wisconsin

• Present Music

• Radio Milwaukee

• Redline Milwaukee

• Renaissance Theaterworks

• String Academy of Wisconsin

• Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

• Wild Space Dance Company

• Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

• Woodland Pattern