36 Hour NYE Party

Victor's (1230 N. Van Buren St.) is staying open on New Year's for 36 hours, just for you! You can enjoy one of two New Year's Eve Packages. The first is their Special Early Champagne Package for $20 per person and includes free champagne and party favors from 8pm until 11pm. The Standard Package is just $10 per person and includes party favors.

Enjoy dancing starting at 9pm and ending at 11pm on New Year's Day. Complimentary pizza from Palermino's at 6am. Then watch the Rose Bowl Game with a complimentary Bucca Red Pasta Bar from 3pm to 6pm.

Victor's is also the Polar Bear Plunge Headquarters! From 10am until 2pm (New Year's Day) enjoy hot drinks and specials upon your return from the plunge. Plus pint-sized kettel bloodies. For more information, call 414-272-2522.