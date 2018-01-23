4 Most Instagram-worthy Spots in Milwaukee

There are 8 million Instagram business profiles and that number is quickly rising.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that your brand not only needs to be on Instagram but, you need to be doing it well - like these five Milwaukee brands. Having a strong Instagram presence for your brand resonates with consumers, as 75% of people take action after seeing a photo on Instagram.

That’s why encouraging your customers to post photos can be so impactful. Not only are your customers increasing your brand's awareness but, they're providing you with free referral marketing. That's a big win for brands because people are four times as likely to buy when referred by a friend.

One step brands take to take advantage of referral marketing is to create a retail space that warrants photos. It's easier said than done so, let us provide you with some inspiration. Here are four spots in Milwaukee that inspire their customers to "do it for the 'gram."

Kickapoo Coffee - Third Ward

× Expand Photo credit: Sprudge

Who They Are

Kickapoo Coffee is a family-scale, organic and fair trade coffee roastery situated in the Kickapoo River Valley in Southwest Wisconsin. They have two cafes: one in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward and another in their hometown of Viroqua, WI. Their Historic Third Ward location is a clean and modern space inspired by west coast cafes. They built this shop from the ground up with virtually everything custom-made; from the hexagon bar tile to Amish-built tabletops and furniture made of walnut sourced from the owner's brother's farm to metal work done by local artist, Chris Dunn.

What Makes Them so Instagram-worthy

Coffee shops are a staple for any Instagrammer. Most shops offer a dark, yet comfortable aesthetic that inspires you to read a book on a rainy day. Kickapoo completely flips this stigma on its head. Bright white walls, massive windows, and hanging plants galore, this Milwaukee coffee spot inspires creativity and mindfulness. One step inside and you're immediately greeted with bright sunlight and the fresh aroma of high-quality coffee. With minimalist design and exposed white brick, the photos basically take themselves. All you need to decide is which hashtags to use.

Snack Boys Snack Bar

× Expand Photo credit: OnMilwaukee

Who They Are

Milwaukee's first snack bar, Snack Boys offers highbrow food for lowbrow folks. Located in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood, the snack bar offers delicious small plates paired with playful, craft cocktails (some featuring your favorite La Croix flavors!). This snacking paradise is the brainchild of John Revord, the owner of craft cocktail bar Boone & Crockett in Bay View; Mitchell Ciohon, the owner of Gypsy Taco, the food truck parked on the Boone patio as well as Gypsy Burger downtown; and Shay Linkus, the chef at the Vanguard in Bay View.

What Makes Them so Instagram-worthy

With a bright purple neon glow, exposed brick, and conversation-worthy wall art, Snack Boys burst onto the Milwaukee Instagram scene. The anything-but-serious atmosphere is a delicious contrast to the seriously delicious food and cocktails, which also translates beautifully in photo. Furthermore, the owners purposefully selected elements that beg to be photographed. Case in point, the massive naked Burt Reynolds wall print. We dare you to not take a picture of it.

Milwaukee Art Museum

× Expand Photo credit: WUWM

Who They Are

The Milwaukee Art Museum collects and preserves art, presenting it to the community as a vital source of inspiration and education. 30,000 works of art, 400,000+ visitors a year, and 125 years of collecting art. From its roots in Milwaukee’s first art gallery in 1888, the Museum has grown today to be an icon for Milwaukee and a resource for the entire state.

What Makes Them so Instagram-worthy

When you think of museums, you may be picturing an out-dated building filled with the same exhibits you remember seeing as a kid. The Milwaukee Art Museum is anything but. The Quadracci Pavilion was built in 2001, created by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, and provides endless content opportunities. The ever-changing exhibits combined with unique community events, such as Yoga @ the Museum, inspire Instagrammers to keep coming back.

Sweet Diner

× Expand Photo credit: Journal Sentinel

Who They Are

Sweet Diner is the go-to brunch spot in Milwaukee. It has a modern interior design paired with authentic Milwaukee Cream City brick and a wooden juice and coffee bar. Their menu is a bruncher's dream, complete with sweet and savory dishes that range from avocado toast to chicken and waffles. It's cozy, warm and inviting--complete with a sophisticated flair!

What Makes Them so Instagram-worthy

From the food to the ceiling lights, everything about Sweet Diner screams Instagram. They've created a brunch spot that gives the perfect backdrop for Sunday morning posts. The food they serve pairs well with the #foodporn hashtag, meanwhile the bright white walls and perfectly contrasted exposed brick walls bring out your outfits in ways that other places don't. If you're in the mood for great food and content, make your way to Sweet Diner.

