5 Famous Germans

Despite my mach speeds on the race course, I try not to brag about my fame and fortune. After all, I wasn’t always a star. That got me thinking, who else is out there with celebrity status and German heritage? Today, I put my paws to the keyboard and googled a few of my favorite celebs who turned their German looks, brains, and talents to fame. Here’s my top 5, but feel free to add onto my list.

1) Leonardo DicaprioI know, you’d think he’s Italian, right? Nope, turns out the hunk from flicks like Titanic, Gangs of New York, and The Departed keeps in close contact with his German grandmother, Helene Indenbirken, at her home in Oer-Erkenschwick. So, all you ladies out there, the next time you’re “googling” him on the big screen, remember that’s some serious German eye candy.

2) Speaking of eye candy, two words for all the guys out there: Heidi Klum. Supermodel, fashion designer, hostess of “Project Runway”, and Victoria’s Secret diva, Heidi turns “oom-pah-pah” into “va-va-voom”. She’s more than nice to look at, but hands off guys, she’s happily married to rocker and alternative musician, Seal.

3) Albert EinsteinHe’s not so much known for his looks, but the guy had smarts. I might not ever know what E=mc² really means, but I have to respect a guy who proudly wore his hair in the “fresh out of the light socket” style while changing the world of physics as we know it.

4) Claudia SchifferBorn in Rheinberg, the uber-hot German quickly made her way to runways across the world. I’m sure I’m not alone when I admit my weakness for her blonde hair, blue eyes and long, long, legs. What can I say? You always want what you don’t have!

5) Levi StraussOne of the perks of being a dog is not wearing pants, but I hear that you can’t beat a good pair of jeans. Without good ‘ol Levi, blue jeans may not be the wardrobe staple they are today. The next time you slip into a pair, remember a German created your fashion statement.