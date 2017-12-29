5 Milwaukee Businesses Killing It on Instagram

When it comes to social media, Instagram is king. With 600 million active users and counting, it should come as no surprise that the company, who was purchased by Facebook back in 2012, is valued in the ballpark of $50 billion. The most amazing stat is that 92% of Instagram's users are under the age of 49. Not only are there a lot of users but, it's the ideal customer for a most businesses.

The beauty of Instagram is anyone can do it. Businesses have the opportunity to market their products to a more targeted and interested audience without relying on paid advertising. The real challenge is doing it well. So, we've found 5 Milwaukee businesses that are killing it on Instagram to give you inspiration before your next post.

1) Milwaukee Candle Company

Who They Are

Milwaukee Candle Company was built on the idea of scent-memory connection. The sense of smell has the ability to trigger treasured memories and nostalgic thoughts, and is actually the most powerful of the five senses. This is why the Hometown Collection, which was the first collection of candles, was created.

Why We Love Them

We here at Express Creative love how they capture a style, look, and feeling with each photo. Milwaukee Candle Company found a way to make an everyday household item unique, different, and interesting. Their Instagram really focuses on the vibe or ambiance that someone tries to create when lighting a candle. Furthermore, it's hard not to get lost in the cozy environments their candles are positioned in. The photography is thoughtful and paired with intoxicating copy, and in every post, the user's eye is drawn back to the candle and its relation to Milwaukee. And for that, they're one of the best Milwaukee Instagram accounts you should be following.

Our favorite Instagram posts:

2) Miss Ruby Bridal Boutique

Who They Are

Miss Ruby Bridal Boutique, a small boutique on Water Street to the gorgeous loft-space in the Historic Pritzlaff Building, is one of Milwaukee's most trusted wedding vendors. Their store is relaxed, their style is sophisticated, and their nine years of experience speaks for itself. From the moment you walk into their store until the moment you walk down the aisle, you’ll have an amazing wedding resource at your fingertips.

Why We Love Them

Step right into this online wedding wonderland. Miss Ruby Bridal Boutique's Instagram is loaded with breathtaking images of their beautiful dresses, latest wedding trends and local vendors they know and love. With shots of arrival previews, close-up dress details and real brides down the aisle, this feed is rife with stunning aesthetics and touching stories of brides finding their dream dress. They not only showcase what's in store, but also the bridal experiences happening in store, a personal touch that gives users a sense of the warm experience curated by Miss Ruby Bridal Boutique stylists. This Instagram has us saying YES every time.

Our favorite Instagram posts:

3) Stone Creek Coffee

Who They Are

Stone Creek Coffee is a craft coffee roaster founded in 1993 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that employs an army of coffee geeks. They know the best coffees are cultivated and developed through the direct relationships with farmers at origin. They are committed to building lasting relationships with producer-partners around the world.

Why We Love Them

As fellow coffee geeks, Express Creative is no stranger to the caffeinated magic that is Stone Creek Coffee. Their Instagram runs on glamour shots of coffee and locals sipping from their adorable mugs, and also an abundance of nerdy personality that goes beyond their claim as "coffee geeks". Where else can you find a roast with the name "Scarface" featuring the boy with the lightning scar? Their nerdy passions are central to their brand as coffee brewers. Their posts often celebrate iconic geek holidays such as Harry Potter's Birthday and Hobbit Day with gusto and fervor. Their Instagram also has range. Their feed of well-captioned photos and exceptionally nerdy videos communicate one thing; drink our coffee and celebrate who you are. It's consistent, unique and we are diggin' it.

Our favorite Instagram posts:

4) Bigshot Robot

Who They Are

Bigshot Robot is a Milwaukee based artist easily recognized for his quirky illustrations, doodles, characters, live painting show and playful colors. Investigation improvisation through drawing, art & pizza.

Why We Love Them

Bigshot Robot has a style like we've never seen before. He perfectly blends humor, quality, and color all in the same piece. No easy task. His Instagram serves as a portfolio of his work, and you can't stop scrolling. Occasionally he steps out from behind the canvas to give you an inside look into his life, as he works in his new studio and entertains at live art exhibits. You may not be able to create a feed with this much character so, sit back and just enjoy.

Our favorite Instagram posts:

5) Urban Om

Who They Are

Urban Om is a boutique yoga studio located on Milwaukee’s East Side offering a variety of classes for students of all levels. We aim to inspire community and to build a safe place to call home; a place where you can explore yourself, find your edge and break down boundaries without judgement or fear.

Why We Love Them

We can't get enough of businesses who show off their employees and Urban Om does this perfectly. They showcase their instructors and "tribe" of yogis through an array of beautifully photographed poses in studio and out. They also have a real fever for all things local and prioritize Milwaukee resources, artists, people and connections, evident by their studio's mural of the Milwaukee skyline created by local artist Jeff Redmon, often featured in the background of their posts. They also spotlight their instructors and owner Kelsey Weaver in impressive bends at various Milwaukee hot spots, always bringing attention to their MKE roots as a key component of their brand. They excel at visually representing their Urban Om community and attaching it to the Milwaukee community as well.

Our favorite Instagram posts:

Inspired to improve your Instagram presence?

Your business is awesome, let us help you show the world. Let's grab coffee to talk about how our social media experts can help your business kill it on Instagram.