6th Annual Holiday Charity Gala

It's time once again for the big Holiday Gala to raise money to benefit the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee. They provide important services to the underprivileged in our community. Santa and his crew will be making an appearance. DJSeoul K and DJ Thunder will be providing the music. Complimentary appetizers and refreshments will be available, with a cash bar available throughout the evening. Prizes will also be raffled off.

Formal attire is encouraged. The event is Thursday, December 23 starting at 6:30pm and continues until 1:30am.