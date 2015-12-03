700 Santa Clauses are Coming to Town this Saturday

×

Photo by Greg Smith, Flickr CC









The Santa Cycle Rampage is back for its 15th year, with proceeds benefiting the Wisconsin Bike Fed . Day-of registration will take place exclusively at Cranky Al's in Wauwatosa.





This year, registration will be a bit different, as "official" Santas will be asked to register at Cranky Al's in Wauwatosa starting at 9:30am on Saturday, and can choose between receiving a t-shirt (pictured left) or winter hat upon registration. The organizers of the event encourage everyone to participate, and registration is not required to spread holiday cheer. If you're a member of the Bike Fed, it's only $20 to register. If you're a non-member, it's $35, but includes a year-long membership to the Wisconsin Bike Fed. Register for the event here.

In addition to Cranky Al's, there are a number of other morning gathering places for non-registered or pre-registered riders, spanning from Wauwatosa to Bay View. These locations include:





Cafe Hollander Tosa

Cafe Hollander Downer

Cafe Centraal

Cranky Al's

Fuel Cafe

Belair Cantina

Nomad World Pub





The festivities don't have to end with the conclusion of the ride, and so there will be a number of post-Rampage parties, at locations including:

Anodyne Coffee Walker's Point

Cafe Centraal

The Garage

Great Lakes Distillery

Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall

Lakefront Brewery

Three Lions Pub

If you enjoy a good bike ride and are itching to get into the Christmas spirit, put on your Santa hat, reindeer ears, or Olaf costume, and join in on the holiday fun.







What are your favorite Christmas rituals? If you are near North Avenue this Saturday, you will be ushered into the Christmas season with one of Milwaukee's most memorable holiday tradtions: 700 cycling Santas spreading holiday cheer.