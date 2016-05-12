’80s-Themed Beer Festival Coming to Racine

The Racine Zoo will host The Great Lakes Brew Fest, which claims to be Southeast Wisconsin’s largest beer event, on Saturday, Sept. 17. This year’s theme is the ’80s.

Attendees can enjoy unlimited sampling of more than 400 beers, ciders and meads, a “Home Brew Island” with samples from 12 Midwestern beer clubs, live music and more.

Breweries in attendance include Brenner Brewing Co., Capital Brewery, Lakefront Brewery and MobCraft.

The fest runs from 3-6:30 p.m., with VIP entrance beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available here, and proceeds go to the Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps.