‘A Film About Coffee’ at the Oriental Theatre

Tonight, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., Stone Creek Coffee will host a one-night only showing of the acclaimed coffee movie “A Film About Coffee,” produced by Dalia Burde and Brandon Loper, at the Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.)

The film is a love letter to and meditation on specialty coffee, examining what it takes and what it means for coffee to be defined as "specialty." Through the eyes and experiences of farmers and baristas from around the world, the flick offers a unique overview of coffee process, preference, preparation and traditions old and new.

Stone Creek Coffee's owner Eric Resch said of the film in a press release, "It is our belief that the best coffees are not purchased through coffee brokers but rather the best coffees are found through traveling to origin, meeting the farmers and building long-term relationships. This film does an amazing job exploring [Stone Creek’s] shared values of working directly with our farmers.”

Tickets are $10 and are available at stonecreekcoffee.com. For more information, contact Resch at eresch@stonecreekcoffee.com.