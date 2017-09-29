'A Night of Style' in the Third Ward

A man doesn’t have to be a millionaire to look like a million bucks. That’s the idea Nas Laine had when he established his men’s clothing and bespoke tailoring shop, NL Suits. Laine moved to the Third Ward earlier this decade and has gradually, step by step, upgraded his visibility in the bustling district. This March he grew into a larger space at 241 N. Broadway with more racks and elbow room.

On Oct. 5, Laine takes the next step, hosting a fashion show and party around the corner from his shop at The Outsider/Klimpton Journeyman Hotel.

The event will feature a dozen models sporting Laine’s fall men’s lines, which include luxurious Marino wool sweaters and rich yet easygoing tweed jackets. The looks are casually dressy, suitable for a professional meeting by day and a night on the town afterward. Radio personality Wes McKane will MC the fashion show. DJ Steve Marxx will supply the beats. There will be raffle prizes and a full bar with specialty drinks.

On a daily basis, Laine has added a range of services. He will transport clients within an 80-mile radius of NL Suits for a proper first fitting for custom orders. He makes house calls. Clients can order perfectly tailored, made-to-measure suits, jackets and pants from a wide array of fabrics and colors or browse among the high-end ready-to-wear selections.

“A Night of Style” takes place 7-11 p.m., Oct. 5, at The Outsider/Klimpton Journeyman Hotel, 310 E. Chicago St. Reservations are required. To RSVP, visit info@nlsuits.com or call 414-312-8665.