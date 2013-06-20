Adam Richman Will Visit Miller Park, Searching For Brewers "Superfans"

×
Former “Man Vs. Food” host Adam Richman, who has moved on to programs where he watches other people eat since retiring that hit Travel Channel show, will visit Miller Park next month to film an episode of his latest series, “Fandemonium.” That show, which debuts July 14 on the Travel Channel, documents sports culture and tradition; for its Milwaukee episode, Richman will seek out Brewers superfans and unusual tailgates. According to MLB.com:
Representatives from the Travel Channel will be at Miller Park scouring the parking lots for mouthwatering food, unique tailgate setups and one-of-a-kind traditions. Brewers fans can visit Brewers.com/fandemonium today to submit a form that will be reviewed by Travel Channel representatives. The form asks fans to highlight noteworthy, interesting and unique tailgating plans. Submitting an online form does not guarantee an appearance on the show, but allows fans an opportunity to express their interest in being considered for the show.Further suggesting that "Fandemonium" will be more interested in sports traditions than actual sports, Richman will be visiting Miller Park between July 19 and 21, during a series against the Miami Marlins.