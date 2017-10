The versatile Jon Pierre Gee & Ahvant Soul return Oct. 3 to the wittily-named Coffee Makes You Black, 2803 N. Teutonia Ave., for an evening of jazz at the restaurant/reading room/coffee house's weekly fish fry.

The fried filets provide enough of an enticement, but Gee, a former singer with funky Motown greats Junior Walker & The All-Stars, puts on a dynamic performance and remain one of the city's more unsung urban musical talents. For more details, call (414) 562-5225.