AJ Bombers is Coming to Miller Park

Hungry Brewers fans can find a whole lot of sausages in Miller Park—bratwurst, Italians, Polish, chorizo—as well as a variety of nachos, sandwiches and other snacks, but one thing that's been harder to find there is a good burger. That will change this spring when the local hamburger chain AJ Bombers opens a location in Miller Park.

Positioned near the right-field gate, the Miller Park AJ Bombers will offer cheeseburgers, tater tots, shakes, custards and egg rolls, according to the Brewers' website, and the menu will also include special themed burgers during home stands, including city-themed burgers and player-favorite burgers.

This is great news for fans of baseball, burgers and oversize novelty chairs you're never quite sure whether you're allowed to climb on or not.