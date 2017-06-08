The Alice Wilds to Open Next Friday

A new contemporary art gallery from John Sobczak and Tina Schinabeck is opening in Walker’s Point next Friday, June 16 at 900 S. 5th St. Suite 102.

The Alice Wilds, named after a 1892 Lake Michigan shipwreck, will launch with Prologue , a selection of works by artists: Tara Bogart, Tyanna Buie, Santiago Cucullu, Luis Rafael Gálvez, Grant Gill, Sean Heiser, Jon Horvath, Jessica Meuninck-Ganger, Keith Nelson, David Niec, Kyle Seis, Shane Walsh and Tom Zust.

The gallery opening begins Friday, June 16 at 5 p.m. Prologue runs until July 15 and will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays.

