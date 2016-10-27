Alliance Française for some Beaujolais Nouveau

Alliance Française de Milwaukee is the focal point for Francophiles and Francophones in our community. Hot off the Alliance’s 18th–annual fundraiser (“Fête du Cercle d’Or”) comes their “friendraiser.”

“La Fête du Beaujolais Nouveau is a celebration held throughout the United States and the world in commemoration of the release of the Beaujolais Nouveau wine on the third Thursday of November,” explains Alliance Française Executive Director Anne LePlae. “The celebration has become a ritual for wine connoisseurs.”

Alliance Française has hosted an annual wine tasting since 1998; it’s one of the most popular events on their calendar, with more than 200 people traditionally in attendance. “This is the largest celebration of the Beaujolais Nouveau release in the city,” LaPlae says. “Anyone who enjoys good wine and good company is welcome to join and enjoy the Beaujolais Nouveau with us!”

The event takes place 6-9 p.m., Nov. 17 at Hot Water and Wherehouse, 818 S. Water St.