Ambassador Hotel Celebrates its 85th Anniversary with “Jazz in July

The Ambassador Hotel will celebrate its 85th anniversary with “Jazz in July” and every Thursday throughout the month beginning July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Annie Denison Trio will perform each Thursday featuring Annie Denison singing, Theo Merriweather playing the piano and Peter Mac on guitar. They’ll perform inside Envoy Lounge, a breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant inside Ambassador Hotel. In addition to the live jazz in July, Envoy offers buy one, get one at 1928’s price happy hour specials on nostalgic cocktails and appetizers and wine Wednesday specials.