American Euros Has Created the Year's Most Insane Thanksgiving Sandwich

American Euros, the East Side fast-food hut that's never met a topping it couldn't throw onto a sandwich, has created the year's most over-the-top Thanksgiving sandwich. Dubbed the "Danksgiving Day," the restaurant's holiday concoction is an avalanche of sweet, salty and fried: deep-fried turkey breast, placed over a cherry-jalapeno-cranberry sauce and topped with blanched green beans, white and orange sweet potato fries, french-fried onions and a from-scratch mushroom sauce, all served on a bun that "tastes like stuffing." The blanched green beans, we're assuming, are so you can convince yourself it's kind of healthy.

The restaurant will offer this oddity as a special from Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 6 p.m. to close. After that, you'll be stuck trying to make your own using leftovers.