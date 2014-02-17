American TV & Appliance is Going Out of Business

An iconic Wisconsin business is going out of business after 60 years. In a press release today, American TV & Appliance announced that it will begin liquidating its inventory with a going-out-of-business sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 20. The company cited tough economic circumstances in its release.

“The last five years have been very difficult for our industries. We have fought hard, valiantly and with great integrity. We are proud of our efforts but the economy has been unforgiving. So after 60 years of serving our customers we will be closing our business forever after completing our going-out-of-business-sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 20,” the company said in the release.

The Madison-based company, which also sold furniture in addition to electronics and appliances, had 11 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, and employed 989 people.

The company is survived by its old commercials, which will remain tucked away on barely watched old VHS tapes for decades to come.