Amy Schumer Will Kick Off Her Tour at the BMO Harris Bradley Center

Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukee in 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted the banner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hit romantic comedy, this summer’s Judd Apatow-directed Trainwreck , bask in further acclaim for the latest season of her hit Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer,” host “Saturday Night Live” and premier a new HBO special, “Live at the Apollo.” And the year isn’t over yet: On Dec. 4 she’ll kick off a seven-city arena tour here in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. It’ll mark the Pabst Theater Group’s first time booking a show at the arena.

Reserved-seat tickets are $31.15, $52.27 and $104.55 for gold circle seats. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.