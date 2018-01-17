Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners Announced

The Shepherd Express was ahead of the curve. Back in the 1990s, we did something no one in town had thought about: a “best-of” contest for our city voted on by you, our readers.

In the years since, other local media have tried to imitate us, but the Shepherd Express’ annual Best of Milwaukee competition remains the largest as ranked by numbers of voters and, most of all, for the value that winning or being nominated brings to local people, businesses and organizations.

Our Best of Milwaukee issue also serves as a unique guide to the best the city has to offer in food, retail, health, education, culture and politics.

The Shepherd Express congratulates the winners and nominees and thanks them for helping make Milwaukee a great place to live.

Louis G. Fortis Publisher and Editor-in-Chief David Luhrssen Editor