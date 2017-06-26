Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee

facebook.com/footlights/
The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee ceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Quadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed the familiar template of longstanding awards ceremonies. Actor and TV personality John McGivern played host and opened with a comic monologue about his career struggles. Charming presenters from many area performing arts institutions named the nominees and winners as photos of each were projected on an upstage screen, and there were several well-done musical interludes. Steve Marcus, president and founder of Marcus Productions, the publisher of Footlights playbills, gave a warm and funny inaugural speech.
Artists, audiences and performing arts companies submitted nominations for work presented between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017. Two awards were given in each of 16 categories, one for professional and one for non-professional work. And the winners are:
Best Choreography (Professional)
Ryan Cappleman
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Music Theatre
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Melissa Bloch-Meier
Chicago
Musical Masquers Community Theatre
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Chris March
La Cage Aux Folles
Skylight Music Theatre
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Rhonda Schmidt
Anything Goes
Sunset Playhouse
Best Technical Design, Lighting + Sound (Professional)
David Gipson
Beauty and the Beast (Zémire et Azor)
Skylight Music Theatre
Best Technical Design, Lighting + Sound (Non-Professional)
Katrina Smith
Little Shop of Horrors
Sunset Playhouse
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Todd Edward Ivins
A Christmas Carol
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Roger F. Bochek
My Fair Lady
Falls Patio Players
Best Direction (Professional)
Mary MacDonald Kerr
Luna Gale
Renaissance Theaterworks
Best Direction (Non-Professional)
Jerry Becker
Beauty and the Beast
Hartford Players
Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Play, (Professional)
Marques Causey
Luna Gale
Renaissance Theaterworks
Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Play, (Non-Professional)
Sam Ellis Sherman
Wonderland
Outskirts Theatre
Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Play, (Professional)
Rana Roman
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Play, (Non-Professional)
Ruth Arnell
33 Variations
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Musical, (Professional)
Shawn Holmes
La Cage Aux Folles
Skylight Music Theatre
Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Musical, (Non-Professional)
Thomas Hess
Young Frankenstein
Lake Country Playhouse
Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Musical (Professional)
Angela Iannone
Ernest in Love
In Tandem Theatre
Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Katie Katschke
Fiddler on the Roof
Sunset Playhouse
Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Play (Professional)
Anthony Crivello
McGuire
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Play (Non-Professional)
Nicholas Callan Haubner
The Odd Couple
SummerStage Delafield
Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Play (Professional)
Jenny Wanasek
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Play (Non-Professional)
Beth Perry
33 Variations
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Musical (Professional)
Ray Jivoff
La Cage Aux Folles
Skylight Music Theatre
Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Ryan Charles
Jesus Christ Superstar
Greendale Community Theatre
Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Musical (Professional)
Allie Babich
Violet
Skylight Music Theatre
Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Marann K. Curtis
Grease
Theatre on Main
Best Performance (Professional)
Zie Magic Flute
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Quasimondo Physical Theatre
Best Performance (Non-Professional)
Comicality 2017
Hartford Players
Best Play (Professional)
Fences
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Best Play (Non-Professional)
33 Variations
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Best Musical (Professional)
La Cage Aux Folles
Skylight Music Theatre
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
My Fair Lady
Falls Patio Players