Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee

The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee ceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Quadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed the familiar template of longstanding awards ceremonies. Actor and TV personality John McGivern played host and opened with a comic monologue about his career struggles. Charming presenters from many area performing arts institutions named the nominees and winners as photos of each were projected on an upstage screen, and there were several well-done musical interludes. Steve Marcus, president and founder of Marcus Productions, the publisher of Footlights playbills, gave a warm and funny inaugural speech.

Artists, audiences and performing arts companies submitted nominations for work presented between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017. Two awards were given in each of 16 categories, one for professional and one for non-professional work. And the winners are:

Best Choreography (Professional)

Ryan Cappleman

The Pirates of Penzance

Skylight Music Theatre

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Melissa Bloch-Meier

Chicago

Musical Masquers Community Theatre

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Chris March

La Cage Aux Folles

Skylight Music Theatre

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Rhonda Schmidt

Anything Goes

Sunset Playhouse

Best Technical Design, Lighting + Sound (Professional)

David Gipson

Beauty and the Beast (Zémire et Azor)

Skylight Music Theatre

Best Technical Design, Lighting + Sound (Non-Professional)

Katrina Smith

Little Shop of Horrors

Sunset Playhouse

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Todd Edward Ivins

A Christmas Carol

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Roger F. Bochek

My Fair Lady

Falls Patio Players

Best Direction (Professional)

Mary MacDonald Kerr

Luna Gale

Renaissance Theaterworks

Best Direction (Non-Professional)

Jerry Becker

Beauty and the Beast

Hartford Players

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Play, (Professional)

Marques Causey

Luna Gale

Renaissance Theaterworks

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Play, (Non-Professional)

Sam Ellis Sherman

Wonderland

Outskirts Theatre

Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Play, (Professional)

Rana Roman

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Play, (Non-Professional)

Ruth Arnell

33 Variations

Waukesha Civic Theatre

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Musical, (Professional)

Shawn Holmes

La Cage Aux Folles

Skylight Music Theatre

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Musical, (Non-Professional)

Thomas Hess

Young Frankenstein

Lake Country Playhouse

Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Musical (Professional)

Angela Iannone

Ernest in Love

In Tandem Theatre

Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Katie Katschke

Fiddler on the Roof

Sunset Playhouse

Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Play (Professional)

Anthony Crivello

McGuire

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Play (Non-Professional)

Nicholas Callan Haubner

The Odd Couple

SummerStage Delafield

Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Play (Professional)

Jenny Wanasek

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Play (Non-Professional)

Beth Perry

33 Variations

Waukesha Civic Theatre

Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Musical (Professional)

Ray Jivoff

La Cage Aux Folles

Skylight Music Theatre

Best Leading Performance by a Male in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Charles

Jesus Christ Superstar

Greendale Community Theatre

Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Musical (Professional)

Allie Babich

Violet

Skylight Music Theatre

Best Leading Performance by a Female in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Marann K. Curtis

Grease

Theatre on Main

Best Performance (Professional)

Zie Magic Flute

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Quasimondo Physical Theatre

Best Performance (Non-Professional)

Comicality 2017

Hartford Players

Best Play (Professional)

Fences

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Best Play (Non-Professional)

33 Variations

Waukesha Civic Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

La Cage Aux Folles

Skylight Music Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

My Fair Lady

Falls Patio Players