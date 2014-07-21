Anodyne Coffee is Coming to the Milwaukee Public Market

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Cedarburg Coffee Roastery, the market announced today. Cedarburg Coffee's lease at the market expires at the end of July; Anodyne will take over in August and begin remodeling the space. Anodyne will sell coffee at the market during the transition.

This is the second major vendor swap at the Public Market this summer. The Thai restaurant Thai-Namite will soon open a stand in the market, replacing longtime vendor Sushi-A-Go-Go.

The move also marks another exciting chapter in Milwaukee's ongoing coffee wars, since one of the city's other major coffee roasters, Colectivo, opened a cafe just across the street from the Public Market this spring.