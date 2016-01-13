Anodyne Coffee Partners With Radio Lifeline

Milwaukee’s Anodyne Coffee recently announced their financial support of Radio Lifeline, a Wisconsin-based non-profit that provides farmers access to information and tools in some of the most challenged coffee growing regions in the world through their Coffee Lifeline and Black Earth Project.

Coffee Lifeline is a radio communications project that connects stakeholders across multiple borders and provides a platform to exchange vital information. Since 2005, Coffee Lifeline has broadcast over 500 radio programs to coffee producers in East Africa.

The Black Earth Project researches the effectiveness of biochar when used as a soil amendment. The project presents a farm-centered approach to biochar production by utilizing various forms of agricultural crop residues, including dried corn stalks, grasses, rice hulls and coffee pulp as well as cow manure and wood chips.

“Anodyne is proud to assist Peter (Kettler, Executive Director of Radio Lifeline) and his Coffee Lifeline and Black Earth Projects make real and positive changes in the lives of coffee farmers in Africa,” said Anodyne founder Matt McClutchy in a press release. “Everyone at Anodyne looks forward to many years of playing a part in the success of the Coffee Lifeline and Black Earth Project.”