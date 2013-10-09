Anodyne Coffee Will Celebrate Its Walker's Point Location with a Grand Opening Party Oct. 18

After earning an almost mythical standing among local coffee aficionados for its precise, small-batch roasting techniques and the almost obsessive-compulsive level of detail its baristas put into each cup, last month Bay View's Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company opened a second location in Walker's Point at 224 W. Bruce Street. It's a striking space, with vast walls of exposed cream city break, a long bar, a stage for live music and events and a massive roasting lab visible from the cafe. Like its sister location, the cafe specializes in pour-over coffee, an old-fashioned slow brewing technique that results in a cleaner, purer individual cup of coffee.

The Walker's Point Anodyne will host a grand opening party on Friday, Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be coffee, food, beer, wine and music, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Tom Barrett at 4:30 p.m.

"It's kinda like a birthday so feel free to wear fun hats," the company wrote on its Facebook page.