Anodyne at Milwaukee Public Market

The Anodyne Coffee Company will open in the Milwaukee Public Market on Oct. 7. It will occupy a 500 square foot space at the southwest corner of the market, across from Margarita Paradise and the Spice House. The renovated space will feature a coffee bar with seating for up to 10 people, a retail area and a coffee station where customers can choose coffees to be brewed by the cup. Recycled wood beams from Anodyne's Bruce Street building were repurposed for the bar counter top.

There will be a 20 percent discount on bags of Anodyne's new Milwaukee Public Market Blend coffee, sold only at the market, during all of October to celebrate the opening. They will open at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays, earlier than the rest of the market.