Apple Holler 2010

Pick your own apples, pears, and pumpkins. They are open Monday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Picking season for apples is end of August until the end of October. (PYOP) Pumpkins should be ripe the first weeks of September. Call first for pumpkin readiness.

Free petting zoo. Corn maze ($) , kids' corral play area ($), mini-train ride and pony fees for a $2 fee/each. Hayrides all day, everyday. ($)

Build-your-own caramel apples during weekend hours. Full service restaurant open 7am to 8pm. Orchard, restaurant, gift shop, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, and kid's corral.

