Around The Corner With John McGivern To Premiere 5th Season This Week

Milwaukee Public Television’s most popular local show Around the Corner with John McGivern premieres its 5th season on Thursday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m.

For five seasons, Around the Corner with John McGivern has explored 65 towns, cities and neighborhoods all over the state, showcasing the local flavor of each community.

The new season highlights the Milwaukee neighborhoods of Brewers Hill, Avenues West and East North Avenue, as well as Fond du Lac, Fort Atkinson, Hayward, Hudson, Lake Mills, Westosha, West Bend, Pewaukee, Green Bay and Baraboo.

“It is truly my joy to make this show,” said John McGivern in a press release. “Wisconsin is literally full of great, interesting people! And it’s hard to explain, but each community really does have its own vibe.”

This season, fans should expect to find out where windsurfing is a year-round sport, which Wisconsin town has a legend about ancient pyramids at the bottom of its lake and why there’s a fence around a rock at one of the state’s historical sites.

John and the crew will return to each community they visited in season 5 for a free preview of the episode. Screening events are free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. Click here or call 414-297-1036 for more information.

Milwaukee viewings will be held:

Tuesday, January 12 6:00 PM - Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

Tuesday, February 23 7:00 PM - Lakefront Brewery

Monday, March 21 7:00 PM - The Oriental Theatre