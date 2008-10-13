Beyond Fall in Door County

While Door County is best known for Spring, Summer, and Fall vacations, there's more to see and do in the off-season than you might imagine.
Before the bitter cold shows up and the snow blankets I-43 make sure you make it "up nort." Even though we are right about at peak leaf colors right now you may want to take a look at the lineup of Fall and Winter festivals and events below to get a good idea of truly how much there is to do besides grab a slab of pie and look at leaves.
SISTER BAY FALL FESTIVAL
10/17/2008 To 10/19/2008
Downtown Sister Bay in Sister Bay
DOOR COUNTY FALL 50
10/25/2008
Northern Tip to Sturgeon Bay in Door County
SOUTHERN DOOR ART & CRAFT FAIR
11/2/2008
Southern Door Middle School in Southern Door
CHRISTMAS BY THE BAY
11/21/2008 To 11/23/2008
Citywide in Sturgeon Bay
THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
11/27/2008
Downtown Jacksonport in Jacksonport
HOLIDAY HOME TOUR
11/28/2008 To 11/29/2008
Various Homes in Northern Door County in Door County
CAPTURE THE SPIRIT
11/28/2008 To 11/29/2008
Sister Bay in Sister Bay
EGG HARBOR HOLLY DAYS
11/28/2008 To 11/29/2008
Villagewide in Egg Harbor
CAPTURE THE SPIRIT IN EPHRAIM
11/29/2008
Villagewide in Ephraim
CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE OF EPHRAIM
12/6/2008
Village Hall and throughout Town in Ephraim
STURGEON BAY BED & BREAKFAST WALK
12/7/2008
Various B&Bs in Sturgeon Bay
Winter in Door County (from DoorCounty.com)
Here are a few suggestions from the Door County Chamber of Commerce to get you going:
- Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides, caroling, a parade, and candlelight tours of some of our finest inns and B&Bs during our Capture the Spirit of a Door County Christmas celebration, which runs from early November through the holidays.
- Take part in the countywide Christmas Treasure Hunt and register to win Door County prizes while you browse unique shops and galleries dressed in their holiday finest.
- Use your camera to capture the frozen beauty of our snow-draped cedars and frozen waters such as Lake Michigan at Cave Point County Park.
- Explore our hundreds of miles of quiet trails, perfect for skiing or snowshoeing, or zip along 250 miles of snowmobile trails. For weather and trail conditions, call the Door County Visitor Bureau hotline: (920) 743-4456, ext. 3, then 6.
- Pack up the sleds and tubes and take the Hill 17 challenge at Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek, just one of the county's great sledding spots.
- Go ice fishing along the peninsula's scenic shoreline. For those who like fishing on hard water, the frozen waters of Green Bay offer great ice fishing opportunities as shanty villages sprout in the harbors. For tips on how and where they're biting, call the Fishing Hotline at (920) 743-7046.
- Explore a winter trail on horseback at Kurtz Corral, County I near Carlsville. Call to reserve a trail time. (920) 743-6742.
- Enjoy our pristine parks on skis, snowshoes, or foot at special candlelight skis scheduled at each of the state parks in January and February.
- Tour and taste at one of Door County's five great wineries.
For more information about Door County in the winter or any season, call the always helpful Door County Visitor Center staff at (920) 743-4456.
Door County Snow Report & Trail Conditions
For an update on trail conditions, snow and weather in Door County, call our information hotline 920-743-4456 ext. 2 or go to the Door County Snow and Trail Condition page for similar info plus a list of lodging properties near snowmobile trails.