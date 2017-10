I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, it’s that time of year where piss-pot know-it-alls with access to a computer keyboard share their “one whining moment” about all the “lost worker productivity” this country will supposedly suffer during the contagion known as March Madness—especially this first focking week of the slothful shebang.

And all I’ve got to say is “OK Smarty-Pants, find me an example and prove it” ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.