Dog Days Redux

I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So here we are, smack-dab amidst the Dog Daysâ€”or diÄ“s caniculÄrÄ“s as they would say in the ancient country of Latin before it sank to the bottom of the sea. Yes sir, it's those days this time of year “marked by dull lack of progress,” as was my schoolboy study of Latin so marked, how 'bout that.

Yes sir, a secondary translation of diÄ“s caniculÄrÄ“s means that for our young scholars another summertime full of shoplifting, sneaking smokes and burning bugs with a magnifying glass comes to a kibosh but good. It's soon back to the books as the challenge of opening them as rarely as possible for the next nine months awaits.

At least that's how it was for me and the fellas, all those years ago during our glorious school days over by Our Lady In Pain 'Cause You Kids Are Going Straight To Hell But Not Soon Enough. School motto: “Discipline, Our Specialty.” Cripes, the sisters were required to summer in the Orient once every five focking years so as to master the latest in torture holds, I kid you not.

Anyways, this week was supposed to be my gala back-to-school essay, but gosh darn if that doesn't sound too damn depressing, ain'a? Back to school. When I was a kid, those three words were right at the top of my hate list; although I tell you, “get a haircut,” “cut the grass” and “change your underwear” weren't far behind.

Yeah, I still maintain a three-word hate list, but these days at the top are some chart-busters more appropriate to my age: “It's closing time.” “Your doctor called.” “Open up. Police.”

But even though it's been many, many years since my golden days at Our Lady in Pain, I still get the heebie-jeebies whenever I see or hear the words “back to school.” In fact, you may be like me and be one of nearly several veteran survivors of the parochial school system who suffer from Back-To-School Syndrome, and it's no cakewalk on the beach, I tell you.

One sure-fire sign that you got some kind of dose of this pesky syndrome is a periodically overwhelming need to skip out of doing something you don't feel like doing. I presently am overwhelmed by that need right now, just so's you know. I need to skip out of writing this essay. Heck, you may feel the need to skip reading it, so what the fock.

None of us back then gave a rat's ass as to how skipping school could possibly be detrimental to future success. I mean what the fock, skipping science and simple math certainly hasn't put a damper on the political career of a Michele Bachmann, a Rick Perry, or any knobshine idiot Tea Party member of Congress to my knowledge, incomplete as it may be.

Hey, I'll bet you a buck two-eighty that this need to skip out of stuff is some kind of misguided attempt to recapture the temporary joy I experienced as a lad whenever I skipped school. Yes, I realize I was partaking in at-risk behavior in that I could've been run over by a school bus while attempting to duck the truant officer.

But big focking deal. Life is temporary. At least I would've died doing what I loved bestâ€”goofing off and screwing around. Heck, that's got to count for something in the grand scheme of things, ain'a? You bet it does, 'cause I'm Art Kumbalek and I told you so.