Should Be Forgot

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, this old year 2015 is practically expired and I’m thinking the less said about it the better.

But I will tell you’s I recall that at the beginning of this year I looked back at 2014 and said it had sucked, and my crystal ball told me to say that the future 2015 would also suck, but even more. Cripes, I should’ve put my money where my mouth was ’cause if I had, I’d be living the luxury life on Easy Street and lighting my Pall Malls with $10 dollar bills, what the fock.

So yeah, the less said about 2015 the better and I’m sticking to it, this week anyways. But before I go, I got to say once again that if you’re out and about New Year’s Eve so’s to kick 2015 out the door, maybe I’ll see you over by the North Shore American Legion Post 331 up there in Shorewood on Wilson Drive just north of Capitol 9 p.m. to midnight with the John Schneider Orchestra and MRS. FUN, ring-a-ding-ding. It’s a suggested donation of $10, but if you’d rather drop a grand or two at the door, there’d be no complaints.

So to the limit of my optimism, I wish you all a happy focking New Year, and good luck with that what the fock, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.