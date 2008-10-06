Free Museum Week in Chicago

With gas prices going up and down like a yo-yo it's hard to imagine that a trip anywhere could be cheaper by driving.
Get ready, because in some cases it's true. I'll be exploring driving vs. train, driving vs. plane, and any other transportation in the next few columns.
Take our near neighbor to the south, Chicago. Whether you decide to brave the roads, which are often torn up with construction, or to take Amtrak, you can find lots of bargain ways to travel to and in this great city.
If you can get the kids in the car early enough in the morning you'll miss most of the traffic and be able to be one of the first in line at one of any of the world class museums that have frequent promotions and free days throughout the year.
Today happens to be the start of "Museum Week" in Chicago where just about every museum has a special promotion happening. And, you don't need to be a Chicago or Illinois resident to take advantage of the promotions.
Here's a quick guide to the museums and their free or discounted admission day(s):
The Shedd Aquarium: October discount week (Oct. 6-9)
October, Mondays and Tuesdays (Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28)
November, Mondays and Tuesdays (Nov. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25)
Source: Shedd Aquarium website
Museum of Science and Industry:
October 31
November 27 (Thanksgiving)
December 24 (Christmas Eve), 31 (New Year's Eve)
General admission does not include parking or entrance to Omnimax and 3-D Theaters, U-505 on-board tour and CSI: The Experience
Source: Museum of Science and Industry website
Adler Planetarium:
Oct 6-9
Oct 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, & 28
Nov 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 & 25
Source: Adler Planetarium website
Field Museum:
October 13th and 30th
November 10th
December 8th
Source: Field Museum website
Here's a guide to days of the week when Chicago museums host their free day(s):
Monday:
1200 South Lake Shore Drive
312-939-2439
Tuesday:
1300 South Lake Shore Drive
312-922-7827
Monday and Tuesday beginning September 23 through the end of February.
Michigan and Adams
312-443-3600
Tuesdays free.
1200 South Lake Shore Drive
312-939-2439
Wednesday:
Field Museum of Natural History
Roosevelt at Lake Shore Drive
312-922-9410
Wednesdays free.
Thursday:
Navy Pier, 600 East Grand Avenue
312-527-1000
Thursdays 5-8pm free.
DuSable Museum of African American History
740 East 56th Place
773-947-0600
Thursdays free.
Museum of Science and Industry
57th and Lake Shore Drive
773-684-1414
Thursdays free.
Don't forget to check out the MegaBus site and Amtrak for travel deals.