Free Museum Week in Chicago

With gas prices going up and down like a yo-yo it's hard to imagine that a trip anywhere could be cheaper by driving.

Get ready, because in some cases it's true. I'll be exploring driving vs. train, driving vs. plane, and any other transportation in the next few columns.

Take our near neighbor to the south, Chicago. Whether you decide to brave the roads, which are often torn up with construction, or to take Amtrak, you can find lots of bargain ways to travel to and in this great city.

If you can get the kids in the car early enough in the morning you'll miss most of the traffic and be able to be one of the first in line at one of any of the world class museums that have frequent promotions and free days throughout the year.

Today happens to be the start of "Museum Week" in Chicago where just about every museum has a special promotion happening. And, you don't need to be a Chicago or Illinois resident to take advantage of the promotions.

Here's a quick guide to the museums and their free or discounted admission day(s):

The Shedd Aquarium: October discount week (Oct. 6-9)

October, Mondays and Tuesdays (Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28)

November, Mondays and Tuesdays (Nov. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25)

Source: Shedd Aquarium website

Museum of Science and Industry:

October 31

November 27 (Thanksgiving)

December 24 (Christmas Eve), 31 (New Year's Eve)

General admission does not include parking or entrance to Omnimax and 3-D Theaters, U-505 on-board tour and CSI: The Experience

Source: Museum of Science and Industry website

Adler Planetarium:

Oct 6-9

Oct 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, & 28

Nov 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 & 25

Source: Adler Planetarium website

Field Museum:

October 13th and 30th

November 10th

December 8th

Source: Field Museum website

Here's a guide to days of the week when Chicago museums host their free day(s):

Monday:

Shedd Aquarium

1200 South Lake Shore Drive

312-939-2439

Take advantage of Shedd's DISCOUNT DAYS. Visit June 8-13 and Mondays and Tuesdays October through February, and Chicago residents will pay just $9 for adults ($13 for Wisconsin residents), $6 for Chicago seniors and children ages 3-11 ($9 for Wisconsin residents) to see the entire aquarium, Oceanarium and our newest exhibit, Wild Reef. Or visit the aquarium's main building - including Amazon Rising, the Caribbean Reef and other favorite exhibits - FREE. Two great choices - two great deals on Mondays and Tuesdays!

Tuesday:

Adler Planetarium

1300 South Lake Shore Drive

312-922-7827

Monday and Tuesday beginning September 23 through the end of February.

Art Institute of Chicago

Michigan and Adams

312-443-3600

Tuesdays free.

Shedd Aquarium

1200 South Lake Shore Drive

312-939-2439

Wednesday:

Field Museum of Natural History

Roosevelt at Lake Shore Drive

312-922-9410

Wednesdays free.

Thursday:

Chicago Children's Museum

Navy Pier, 600 East Grand Avenue

312-527-1000

Thursdays 5-8pm free.

DuSable Museum of African American History

740 East 56th Place

773-947-0600

Thursdays free.

Museum of Science and Industry

57th and Lake Shore Drive

773-684-1414

Thursdays free.

Don't forget to check out the MegaBus site and Amtrak for travel deals.