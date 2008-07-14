German Fests

Seems like everybody wants to be German these days.

Where else but the Milwaukee GermanFest would over 15,000 pounds of cabbage be consumed in a weekend? For 2008 the folks at German Fest are adding a lot more participatory activities and really stepping up the entertainment lineup. For a complete list visit German Fest's website to download a handy stage schedule.

One event you don't want to miss at GermanFest are the wiener dog races. Quickly becoming a Milwaukee GermanFest tradition and family favorite, last year's winner even has a blog (Frankie the Wiener Dog Blog) right here on ExpressMilwaukee.

Cedarburg is giving a nod to German heritage this weekend and hosting its inaugural German Festival on July 19 and 20. Among the festivities, which run all day each day: a German spelling bee, a sauerkraut-eating contest, lederhosen judging and a wife-carrying contest (no joke). German glass imports and crafts will be on hand and, of course, all those beers and brats.

Of course, if you like all the food and drink that go with Germanic festivals, you don't have to be done in July. Germantown has their 12th annual Oktoberfest on September 29th & 30th.The Old World 3rd Street Association has their big Oktoberfest on September 26th - 27th.