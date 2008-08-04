Last Month for Kids Ride Free on Amtrak

With the number of daily commuters between Milwaukee and Chicago increasing along with the price of gas, more and more people are choosing to ride Amtrak to beat the traffic this summer.

The "Kids Ride Free" promotion allows for up to two children to ride free with each full fare paying adult until August 31st. Amtrak promises other future promotions that will have a similar ability for families to ride together at a discounted rate.

The train is a great option while the kids are still out of school for a day trip for shopping, museums, or downtown festivals. I guess we can say the same thing to Chicagoans who are looking to escape the heat of the city.

Both the Illinois and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation report that year-over-year ridership on the Hiawatha is up almost 20%. As a result, Amtrak decided to add a sixth car to the seven-a-day roundtrip service between Chicago and Milwaukee this summer.

To book your vacation to Chicago on Amtrak go to www.Amtrak.com.