Never Never Land

×

I'm Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So listen, Ihear we got another Labor Day coming up, the holiday when we honor theworkingman by pissing the day away drinking beer in the back yard or a parksomewheres. How 'bout instead we pay tribute by working twice as hard and twiceas long that day? Yeah, that's what I thought.



And hey, about thatGlenn Beck “Restoring Honor” (or, “Let's Be Sure That Only Uber-Rich RepublicanWhite Guys, Not Averse To theNotion Of Forced Labor Camps For People Of Low Means And Concentrated Color, Can Be President From Now On”)rally held in front of the Lincoln Memorial last weekend, I am reminded of thefollowing story to help illustrate these lean economic times:



An oldfarmer and his wife are lying in bed. He leans over one night, touches herbreast and says, “If this thing could still give milk, we could get rid of thecow." She reaches over, grabs his member and says, "And if this thingcould still get hard, we could get rid of the dog." Ba-ding!



I decided not to attendthis rally. Why put up with all the hassles of travel when I can get all thelying-ass bullshit I can stand by tuning to TV FOX News within the friendlyconfines of my dinky living room? Hey, you tell me, what the fock.



And then I'll tell you'sthat I'll bet a buck two-eighty that the citizens with birth certificates intheir righteously not-hip pocket attending Glenn's rally are the same citizensclapping their hands and waving American flags (the special flags, the oneswith a 51st star for the State of Ignorance) on account that a U.S. districtjudge put the kibosh on federal funding for all embryonic stem cell research.These are the people to whom the lord told that glob in a lab dish is a humanbeing and oughtn't be dicked with.



And what a life, ain'a?I tell you, if that were me flat on my would-be ass in a Petri dish, I'd saywho needs this bullshit. All around me I'd hear the lab guys and gals makinglunch plans, going out for a smoke break, making plans for the weekend and allthe time there I am, stuck in a dish. That's no way to live, I don't care whoor whatyou are, or were, I kid you not.



As one sitting in adish, I sure as shootin' would want the scientists to get their butts in gearand figure out the way to grow me into some kind of human tissue, so I couldreplace the crappy cells inside a real, live, walking-around human being. Nowthat would be sweet.



Yeah, get out of thedish and get planted into some guy who's going to start feeling a whole lotbetter because of me, and then watch out! We'll take in a ballgame, have acouple, three ice-cold bottled beers. Maybe take a walk along the beach, ordecide to screw it and just stay home, make a nice baloney sandwich and watchus some TV. Or wait, best yet, we'll go get us a wad of singles yea-thick andhead on over to the nearest gentlemen's club and research the female form. Now that'swhat I call living.



And you know what? It'snot too late to help these human beings stuck in lab dishes get a real life.Write all your bonehead politicians and tell them you demand that they eitherpush real hard to get the green light for unlimited funding for thiseggs-cell-ent research (there's money to be made in eradicating disease, whatthe fock), or you're going to conduct your own research on replacementpoliticians to better serve the body politic come next election.



Yes, a next electionright around the corner. Just so you's know, I believe that the ability to runa business does not automatically translate into the ability to govern. Foreither endeavor, I prefer a guy who's been there, done that. If I'm putting aband together and I need a clarinet player, I'll look for a clarinet player andnot some blowhard conductor who says he can play clarinet even though hedoesn't know a #2 ½ Rico Royal from his ass from a hole in the ground.



Please don't forgetthose Republicans for office, those folks alwaysshooting their mouths off about “limited government and spending,” somehow thelast time in power, and the time before that, managed to grow the bureaucracyto the magnitude of good-golly, and jacked-ass up the spending at a rate nocalculator could calculate.



Tax cuts forthe rich, so they can reduce the size of government's helping hand. Yes sir,whittle the helping hand down to a fingerthe middle one, which they'll gladlyraise to anyone who could use a little help, now and then, here and there, whata world, don't forget, what the fock, 'cause I'm ArtKumbalek and I told you so.