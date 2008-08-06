They Shoot Lawn Mowers, Don’t They?

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, right now for me it’s late Tuesday after noon, Aug. 5. Brett Favre.

The powers-that-be at this newspaper demanded that I cut short my holiday hiatus up there nearby 30-miles north of Hayward (Town of Barnes for you’s nit pickers), situated in the state of near extreme northwestern Badgerland.

Brett Favre. I arrived in town moments ago sans TV-news helicopter coverage of my return to our fair city via Greyhound Bus (apparently cooler, and attached, heads, prevailed).

As a card-carrying aficionado and occasional yeoman with the liberal print media, I am journalistically implored to inform you that I am right here, right now, but moments away from the revered ink-stained deadline.

Brett Favre.

And so rather than the reasoned and researched essay I would otherwise provide you’s with vis-a-vis Favre-orama, I have only the time to flip your way some thing like one of these blogs you might find on that Wide World Interweb. I can’t promise this brief effort will contain as many misspelled words, piss-poor punctuation, factual-bullshit inaccuracies not to mention heebie-jeebie hysteria as you’re used to with the blog malarkey, but what the fock, ain’a? I’m short on time, so blow me. Brett Favre.

A Timeline