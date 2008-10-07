If you like fishing tournaments, but don't like having to drive up north every single weekend, you now have an option in your own backyard. Not only that, but you have a chance to win $100 cash for each winning fish in any of six categories - Perch, Salmon, Coho, Rainbow, Steelhead, and Brown Trout. You must have a valid Wisconsin fishing license.

Advance registration must be postmarked by October 10th and entry forms can be picked up at:

Rip Tide Seafood Bar and Grill, 649 E. Erie Street, Milwaukee

What: The Fall 2008 Shoreline Classic Fishing Tournament

Where: 649 E. Erie Street, Milwaukee

When: Saturday, October 18th, 4am - 4pm