Visit Kumbalekee

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, with the school graduation season upon us, I am behooved to remind all you’s administrators and educators out there that I am definitely available to swing by your sheepskin shindig and do a little speechifying. Fifty bucks and a case of ice-cold bottled beer and I’m there, maybe even on time, I kid you not.

But it strikes me that school education seems all akimbo, lo, these days. A lot of people got their dandruff up in a bundle over these standardized school tests our young Einsteins get crammed down their yaps, and that the result of production-line testing is to dunce down the subjects kids are supposed to learn, ’cause these fascist tests are all about scoring scores, the hell with scoring better learning. Or something like that.

And I’ll bet you a buck two-eighty that a lot of your old-school adult knuckleheads hear “standardized testing” and say, “Boo-hoo, big focking deal. That’s their job, to take tests in school. Just like for me, my suck-ass job is to take a lot of crap for eight underpaid hours, so shut up.”

If that’s your attitude, mister, then Art’s got his own little standardized test he’d like to administer for your enlightenment, and let’s just see how well you bozos score, shall we?

Math

A simple farmer had completed seven miles of his 23-mile round trip with six and one half-dozen eggs when his 1963 forest-green Dodge pickup truck with bad front shocks had a flat tire three miles shy of the junction of Highway 52 and Peckerwood Drive at 1:47 p.m. Now if it took the simple farmer 28 minutes and 12 seconds to change the flat, and between one-fourth and three-sevenths of the eggs suffered shell damage, how much per kilowatt hour does the simple farmer pay for electricity and why is it that fools fall in love?

Science

The insect belonging to the order Lepidoptera known as the moth is primarily active at night, so could you kindly explain to my satisfaction why is it that the first thing these goddamn bugs do is fly to the nearest focking light source?

Shop

If cedar chests are made of cedar, what the fock are coffee tables made of then, Mr. Smarty-pants?

Writing Skills

(The dreaded essay question, here. Feel free to bullshit like there’s no tomorrow, but please cite your sources.)

Compare, contrast, trace and illuminate the rise of laissez-faire social amenities from the ancient Zoroastrians through the birth of Christ to the time of the Franco-Prussian War as reflected in the work of Benedict de Spinoza, Jean Jacques Rousseau, Martin Heidegger and Chic Young.

Reading Comprehension

A middle-aged guy and his wife are run off the road about three miles shy of the junction of Highway 52 and Peckerwood Drive one afternoon by some stupid drunk-ass farmer in an old pickup truck who had swerved into their lane for no apparent reason. The guy is killed instantly but his wife survives. So he gets up to the Pearly Gates where stands St. Peter barring the door, who says to the guy, “My son, you may pass through these gates into Heaven if you are able to spell one simple word for me, and that word is ‘love.’”

The guy thinks this must be some kind of trick ’cause it really couldn’t be that easy to get into Heaven, could it? But he decides to play along and says, “Love. L-O-V-E. Love.” And St. Peter says, “Yes. That is correct. You are free to pass through these gates.” Bam! The gates open and the guy’s home free.”

But St. Peter has a request to make. “My son, I beseech thee to cover my ass at the gates for a moment, since I’ve been standing here since early morn and now desire to take a monster leak. All you need do should anyone approach is to ask them to spell one simple word, and that word is ‘love.’”

The guy consents and wouldn’t you know, the first person to approach is his wife. “What are you doing up here? I thought you survived the accident,” the guy says. And she says, “I did only for a few minutes, but I hemorrhaged to death on the way to the hospital. Where’s St. Peter?”

And the guy says, “He’ll be back in a jiff, but I can let you in provided you can spell one simple word, and that word is __________.”

(Choose from the following list the word this man asked his wife to spell to allow her into Heaven that they may spend all eternity, and then some, together.)

(a) Czechoslovakia

(b) Deoxyribonucleic

(c) succedaneum

So there you go. Please remember to use a No. 2 pencil only. I expect your answers on my desk no later than the day before the newspaper issue after this one is published, whenever the hell that is. Hey, you focking figure it out if you’re so smart, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.