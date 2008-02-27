Vote for the Best Towns in Wisconsin

In January, the Traveling Shepherd invited readers to submit nominations for their favorite towns. Our definition of a “town” stated that the community had to be listed on the Official Wisconsin Highway Map published and distributed free by the Association of Wisconsin Tourism Attractions (AWTA) and should have a population of fewer than 15,000 people.

In about a month’s time we received more than 600 nominations. Favorite towns spanned the state from Cornucopia in the north to Cassville in the south, from St. Croix Falls in the west to Port Washington in the east. Many nominators added descriptive comments ranging from almost factual (“Fish Creek is surrounded by water”) to borderline poetic (“Bayfieldthe islands, the lake, the hills, the trees!”).

One person, reviewing the “Best Town for a Romantic Getaway,” suggested another category: “How about ‘Most Discreet’? Like when you want to go somewhere with someone else’s lover or spouse? I know from experience this represents a sizable amount of Wisconsin’s tourist demographics.”

To sift and winnow the nominees into top contenders, your Traveling Shepherd editor convened a panel of prominent state travel writers that included Wisconsin’s first lady, Jessica Doyle, author Martin Hintz, travel writer Dennis McCann, frequent contributor Mary Bergin, travel columnist Betty Stark, radio show host Rick Murphy and Web master Mike Peroutka. After much discussion and consideration, the 21 categories were cut back to 20 with five “finalists” per category.

Voting will run from March 1 to April 24 at the Web site www.WondersOfWisconsin.com. One vote is allowed per e-mail address. Winners will be announced in the Shepherd Express in early May.

The Best Wisconsin Towns: Finalists

Most Scenic Beauty

Alma

Bayfield

Green Lake

Ontario

St. Croix Falls

Most Beautiful Town

Cedarburg

Ephraim

Mineral Point

Rural

Stockholm

Most Distinctive Architecture

Cedarburg

Ephraim

Mineral Point

New Glarus

Spring Green

Best Galleries and Arts Scene

Amory

Egg Harbor

Mineral Point

Paoli

Plymouth

Best Theater and Entertainment Town

Bristol (Renaissance Faire)

Fish Creek (Peninsula Players)

Fort Atkinson (The Fireside Dinner Theatre)

Spring Green (American Players Theatre)

Washburn (Big Top Chautauqua)

Best Festival Weekend

Iola (Old Car Show)

Monroe (Cheese Days)

Port Washington (World’s Largest Fish Fry)

Stoughton (Syttende Mai)

Warrens (Cranberry Festival)

Best Town for Dining

Bayfield

Green Lake

Lake Geneva

New Glarus

Sister Bay Best

Town for a Fishing Getaway

Eagle River

Hayward

Port Washington

Minocqua

Waupaca

Best Town for a Biking Getaway

Boulder Junction

Brodhead

Plymouth

Sparta

Two Rivers

Best Snowmobiling Getaway

Crivitz

Eagle River

Hayward

Hurley

Minocqua

Best Town for a Boating Getaway

Baileys Harbor

Eagle River

Lake Geneva

Pepin

St. Croix Falls

Best Cross-Country Skiing Town

Blue Mounds

Cable Fish Creek

Minocqua

Plymouth

Best Town for Folk/Outsider Art

Baraboo (Dr. Evermore’s Sculpture Park)

Dickeyville (Dickeyville Grotto)

Hollandale (Grandview)

Phillips (Wisconsin Concrete Park)

Rudolph (Rudolph Grotto)

Best Ethnic Getaway Town

Belgium

Cashton

Lac du Flambeau

New Glarus

Stoughton

Best Shopping

Cedarburg

Kohler

Mount Horeb

Princeton

Sturgeon Bay

Best Historic Town

Baraboo

Mineral Point

Peshtigo

Prairie du Chien

Ripon

Best Town on a Lake

Algoma

Ashland

Elkhart Lake

LaPointe

Port Washington

Best Town on a River

Cassville

Keshena Gays Mills

St. Croix Falls

Trempealeau

Most Romantic Town for an Adult Getaway

Bayfield

Chetek

Fish Creek

Kohler

Lake Geneva

Best Town for a Family Weekend

Baraboo

Blue Mounds

Green Lake

Minocqua

Wisconsin Dells

