ART Milwaukee Issues a $40,000 Call for "artery" Performers

On our WMSE show The Disclaimer we sometimes poke light fun at arts organizations like ART Milwaukee and beintween for burying their initiatives so deep in impenetrable marketing jargon that you need a double major in advertising and art criticism to begin to decipher them. And sure enough, the latest call from beintween's artery project is so dense with unfamiliar branded terms and oddball punctuation that it reads like a tUnE-yArDs tracklist, but if you're a Milwaukee performance artist it may be worth your time to try to crack the organization's space-bar-deficient code, because there's real money on the table.

So what is the artery? It's a public park connecting the Harambee and Riverwest neighborhoods, presented as part of ArtPlace America's Creational Trails project, and ART Milwaukee and beintween are doling out big bucks to occupy it with performers this summer. The organizations will be dividing $40,000 between 20 individuals or teams with ideas to improve, beautify or add to the artery.

According to the project's website, "We welcome ideas that can be performed outside, this may involve the trail, the plants, the buildings, the sidewalks, the bridge, the fences, parking lots, and anything else you find interesting in the artery. We seek performers at different skill levels who are neighbors of the trail."

Interested performers have until Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. to submit their ideas to the project's website. Applicants need to submit 300 words describing their idea, and another 200 words introducing themselves. A team of panelists will decide the top 20 ideas at a talent show on Feb. 22.

GoOdLuCk to all the ARTpplicants.