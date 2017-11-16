Aspiring Brewers Showcase the Fruits of Their Labor at The CrafterSpace Barley to Barrel Release Party

Last night aspiring brewery owners, craft beer enthusiasts and casual observers descended upon Company Brewing in Riverwest for The CrafterSpace fall 2017 Barley to Barrel release party. Three beers, brewed by the third-ever Barley to Barrel class in collaboration with established breweries, were unveiled to the public.

Team Company Brewing created Hideout, an old fashioned ale inspired by the quintessential Wisconsin cocktail. Team Enlightened Brewing made Bay View Brunch, a brown ale.

The big winner of the night was Team Ale House, who brewed Snowy Kromer, a spiced winter cream ale with hints of coffee and cinnamon. Kromer won both the tasting and branding categories.

"We are extremely proud of the 12 aspiring brewers that came through our Barley to Barrel program,” John Graham, founding partner of The CrafterSpace said. “The creativity and breadth of unique ideas is incredible and we look forward to seeing these ideas come to life."

Barley to Barrel is a 10-week craft brewery incubator program that takes participants through the entire process of running a brewery. They are taught how to brew, can and bottle, distribute, market and sell craft beer by some of the city’s industry leaders.

The Barley to Barrel release party also gave participants the opportunity to give a quick pitch of their brewery ideas to the packed Company Brewing audience. Ideas ranged from a taproom/entertainment complex with bowling lanes and air hockey tables to a brewery inspired by the presenter’s Ecuadorian roots.

You can find out more about The CrafterSpace and Barley to Barrel here.