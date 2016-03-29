Associated Bank Kicks-Off Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony “Fan Zone

Associated Bank has extended their partnership with the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame by unveiling a “Fan Zone” ticket sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes runs through April 20, 2016, giving all sports fans a chance to win tickets to the 2016 Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony featuring Bo Ryan and Donald Driver.

The induction ceremony will take place on April 30, 2016 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes here or visit a participating Associated Bank branch in Wisconsin. A total of 43 randomly selected winners will each receive a pair of tickets to the “Associated Bank Fan Zone” section at the 2016 Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

One grand prize winner will receive a pair of Fan Zone tickets plus a commemorative Hall of Fame package including a signed Donald Driver football, official Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame pennant and two official Hall of Fame pint glasses.

In addition to the sweepstakes, all sports fans attending the induction ceremony can participate in Associated Bank’s unique, interactive fan experiences in the mezzanine area.

“Our strong relationship with the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame helps us bring to life our partnerships with great Wisconsin sports teams such as the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers,” said Christopher Piotrowski, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Associated Bank.

According to Piotrowski, Associated has a deep passion for Wisconsin Sports as demonstrated by being the bank of the Packers since 1919, business banking partner of the Brewers since 2006, and a proud supporter of University of Wisconsin- Madison Athletics.