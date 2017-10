The Astor Ballroom (924 E Juneau Ave.) will host “Unforgettable and Inseparable: An Evening with Nat and Natalie Cole” on Saturday, September 3. The show features Robin Adkins and Carol Molex covering classic songs from Nat and Natalie Cole.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at The Exclusive Company (1669 N. Farwell Ave.) and Torrance House of Threads (4722 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.)